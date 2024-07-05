SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,417 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

