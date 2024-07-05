SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. 2,308,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

