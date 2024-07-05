Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.10

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $11.02. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 189,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHIP. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $208.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

