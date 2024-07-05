Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

