Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 5,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

