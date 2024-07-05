Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $100,125.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

