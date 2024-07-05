Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 5.3%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.01. 50,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 297,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

