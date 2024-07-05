Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rises By 6.3%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphatec by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphatec by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

