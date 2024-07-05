Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Expands By 6.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Stories

