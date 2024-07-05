SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $745.69 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $745.69 million and $4.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,619.27 or 1.00074701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063788 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61343782 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $4,438,979.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

