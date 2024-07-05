Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 25%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 139,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 70,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sirona Biochem Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

