SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SGH

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $28.18.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 239.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.