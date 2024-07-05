Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $142.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

