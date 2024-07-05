SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.40

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 460294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.18.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

