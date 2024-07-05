SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.94 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $171,515.45 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001411 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

