SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,212. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

