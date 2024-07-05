SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179,187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $55,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 411,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,047. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

