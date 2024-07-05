SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.25. 5,034,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,195. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

