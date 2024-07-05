SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 82,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,583. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

