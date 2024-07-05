SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.88

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 47446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.