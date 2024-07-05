SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,152. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,201,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

