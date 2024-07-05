SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,361 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.61. 1,803,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

