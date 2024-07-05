SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.78. 467,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

