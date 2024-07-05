SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,739 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 547,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,180. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

