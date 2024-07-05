SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Markel Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 477.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded down $14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,532.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,284. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,587.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,503.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

