SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BancFirst by 25.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 in the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. 10,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

