SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

