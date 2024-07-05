SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.06. 3,579,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,901,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

