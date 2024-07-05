SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $81.63. 929,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,709. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

