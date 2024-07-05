SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,796 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 365,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

