SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,012 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,886. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

