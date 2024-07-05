Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $13.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sportradar Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.