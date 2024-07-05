Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,270 shares of company stock worth $3,066,728 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPT opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

