SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

