STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 1.9%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 15,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 108,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57. Also, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,814 shares of company stock worth $132,725 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

