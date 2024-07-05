Stephen McQuillan Buys 1,000 Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen McQuillan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,553.50).

Shares of LON:AVG opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85. Avingtrans plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.85 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,952.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

