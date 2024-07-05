StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

