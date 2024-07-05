StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

