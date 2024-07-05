StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Further Reading

