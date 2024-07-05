StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

