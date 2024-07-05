StockNews.com Lowers Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

