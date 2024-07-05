StockNews.com Upgrades Cato (NYSE:CATO) to “Buy”

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Cato Price Performance

NYSE CATO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Cato has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cato by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cato by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cato by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cato by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

