StockNews.com Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 438,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,430 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

