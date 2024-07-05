Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

