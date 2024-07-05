Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $330,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 345,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,563. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $265,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,033 shares of company stock worth $16,276,940. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

