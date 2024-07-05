Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,243,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $587,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 52,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 66.6% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 36,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

