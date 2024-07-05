Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,530 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

