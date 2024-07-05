Stride Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Stride has a total market cap of $105.58 million and approximately $70,664.63 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stride token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stride alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.13621796 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $83,335.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.