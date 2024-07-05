Sui Price Down 18.2% This Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Sui has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $300.76 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.61702513 USD and is down -18.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $251,569,693.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

