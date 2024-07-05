Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.06. 5,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 52,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

